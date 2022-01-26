Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $317,478.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.49 million and $317,478.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00041271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars.

