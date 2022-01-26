NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $175.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average is $162.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

