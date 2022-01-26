Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 400 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,698,000 after buying an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after buying an additional 102,757 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after buying an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of -743.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

