Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

NAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NAT opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $276.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

