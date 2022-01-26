NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.