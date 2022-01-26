Novacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $109.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $276,640.03 and approximately $109.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.65 or 0.99951644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00084223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021400 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00390368 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.