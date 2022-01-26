Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Head to Head Analysis

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Novus Capital Co. II and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Capital Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Novus Capital Co. II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novus Capital Co. II and Integer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integer $1.07 billion 2.44 $77.26 million $2.67 29.69

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Novus Capital Co. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Novus Capital Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Capital Co. II and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A Integer 7.51% 9.69% 5.35%

Summary

Integer beats Novus Capital Co. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novus Capital Co. II Company Profile

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

