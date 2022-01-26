Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $12.52

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $13.17. Nuvalent shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,302,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,290,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

