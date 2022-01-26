NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,359.25 Average PT from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,252.40.
A number of research firms have commented on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $98.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,051.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,133. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,330.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,578.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,225.84.
In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
