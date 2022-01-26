NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,359.25 Average PT from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,252.40.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $98.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,051.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,133. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,330.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,578.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,225.84.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

