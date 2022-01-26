NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,252.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR traded down $98.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,051.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,575.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,224.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a one year low of $4,330.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

