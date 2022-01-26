O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 94.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

