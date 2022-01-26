O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 48,474 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) by 25,647.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Volt Information Sciences were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Volt Information Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volt Information Sciences Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.