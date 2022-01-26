O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a P/E ratio of 243.27, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

