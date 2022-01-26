O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,001.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,514.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $957.60 and a 12 month high of $2,006.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

