O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.