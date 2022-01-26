Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

