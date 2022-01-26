Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Trading Down 0.5%

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 910 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 930 ($12.55). Approximately 18,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 24,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.61).

The stock has a market cap of £328.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 928.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

