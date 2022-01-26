OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.