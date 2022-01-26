Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.99

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.99 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,777,412 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.99.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

