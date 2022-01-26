Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,663. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 273,716 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

