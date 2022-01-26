Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.88.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,663. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32.
In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 273,716 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.