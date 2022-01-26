Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 3.3%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM) was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 116,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 82,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.15 million and a PE ratio of -9.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

