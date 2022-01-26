OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 746,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 286,035 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 17,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

