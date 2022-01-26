OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $630,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 179.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 540,607 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,355,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

