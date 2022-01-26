OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 248 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

