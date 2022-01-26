OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,448 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,805.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,518,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

