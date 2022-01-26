OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 768 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,729. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $110.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

