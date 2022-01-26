OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 994 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,873. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

