ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Up 7.6%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36. 6,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,233,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $807,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $1,513,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $4,329,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
