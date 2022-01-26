ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Up 7.6%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36. 6,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,233,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $807,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $1,513,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $4,329,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

