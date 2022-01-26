Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

