Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average is $126.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

