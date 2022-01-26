Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Rollins by 259.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rollins by 24.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 743,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

