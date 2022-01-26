Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.96 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

