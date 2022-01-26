Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 374.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Shares of DRI opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

