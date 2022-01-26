Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.