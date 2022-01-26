Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,490 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 307,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TAK opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.