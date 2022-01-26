Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.94.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.20 and a 200 day moving average of $365.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

