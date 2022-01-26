Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 16,681 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

