Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

