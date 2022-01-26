Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Value Investments LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,406,000 after purchasing an additional 264,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

BAM stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

