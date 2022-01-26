Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 146,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 97,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 196,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.