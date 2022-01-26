Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.