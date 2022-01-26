Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 32,137 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.