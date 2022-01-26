Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
