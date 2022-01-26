Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $17,396,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.