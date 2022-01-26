Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $867.50.

Several brokerages have commented on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

