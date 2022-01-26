OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

