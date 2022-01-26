Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ouster were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUST. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

NYSE:OUST opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

