Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.29.
Shares of OSTK opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99.
In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
