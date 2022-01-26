Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of OSTK opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

