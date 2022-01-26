PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.88. 2,765,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.