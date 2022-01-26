Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading Up 0.7%

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.53. Approximately 467,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 289,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

