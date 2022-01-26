Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.27

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 339483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

